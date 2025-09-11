The Washington Commanders got good news for tonight's game, and Jayden Daniels will try to continue rolling forward. And they will have new faces on the sidelines as the Commanders elevated two players from the practice squad before the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Packers, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Commanders elevated C Michael Deiter and P Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad for tonight’s game vs. the Packers.”

It’s an interesting duo to bring up a center and a punter.

Dan Quinn’s Commanders face tough task against Packers

Wishnowsky is a 33-year-old veteran who has played six NFL seasons. All of his previous work came with the 49ers. He has a sturdy career average of 45.6 yards per punt.

Deiter, 29, is a seven-year veteran. He played in 17 games with the Commanders in 2024, drawing two starting assignments. He also appeared in last week’s game against the Giants.

The Commanders will take on a Packers team that is considered one of the top threats to reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Micah Parsons to the defensive side of the ball may have put them over the top.

Article Continues Below

Commanders have stature, too

Washington is also considered one of the NFL’s top teams. They could also benefit from a newcomer this year, if rookie Bill Croskey-Merritt looks as good as he did the opener against the Giants. Croskey-Merritt scored a touchdown in that game, and once again forgot to secure the ball as a souvenir, just like he did in the preseason. He had planned not to forget this time, according to commanders.com.

“I forgot the ball again,” Croskey-Merritt said. “I told myself, ‘When I score, I'm going to make sure I keep my football.' I think the excitement just takes over me, and I just end up dropping it. [Wide receiver] Terry [McLaurin] ended up finding the ball and giving it to me.”

McLaurin said he didn’t want the rookie to miss out.

“That's what I've been doing since I got here, and so each guy who has their first touchdown, whether it's in preseason or the NFL regular season, I just try to make sure they get their football,” McLaurin said in the locker room following the game. “I let him do his dance and let him have a good time and let me worry about the football.”