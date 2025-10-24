As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, head coach Sean McDermott gave a non-update for the status of tight end Dalton Kincaid that will leave Bills Mafia with no fewer questions than they came into today with.

“Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (ribs) were all limited for Wednesday and Thursday's practice,” team reporter Maddy Glab said on the team website.

On Friday, McDermott said that he expects Kincaid to once again be limited in practice, without providing any further insight into his status for Sunday. Kincaid is officially being listed as questionable ahead of Sunday per the team's injury report.

According to a picture taken at the team practice on Wednesday, Kincaid was out of the usual red non-contact jersey that is worn by players coming back from injury. This could be a good sign for his hopes of playing on Sunday against Carolina.

Bills Practice 📸 Observations 10/22 TE Dalton Kincaid (Oblique): no red non-contact jersey this week. LB Matt Milano (R Pectoral): wearing his shoulder harness returning to practice. CB Max Hairston (R Knee): still wearing R knee brace, can barely see it though. pic.twitter.com/OUFemuaFhT — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 22, 2025

As the Bills look to break a two-game losing streak, Kincaid would be a welcome addition back to the lineup after being out with an oblique injury for the team's loss 24-14 loss against the Atlanta Falcons and still being on the shelf after the team's bye week. In his absence, seventh-year player Dawson Knox and rookie Jackson Hawes have seen snaps.

Kincaid has been sorely missed by the Bills offense

Kincaid was playing at a high level before his injury. In five games, the former first round pick out of Utah had 20 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns. In his last game before the injury, Kincaid had his best game of the season with six grabs for 108 yards. In his career, he's tallied 1,408 yards on 190 catches along with seven touchdowns.

Without Kincaid, quarterback Josh Allen had his second-lowest passing game of the season yardage wise with just 180 yards along with two interceptions, his most in a game this year. Coming back to the offense will give Allen his dependable safety valve back.