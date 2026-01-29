After a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula threw the organization into chaos by firing Sean McDermott. The Bills promoted Joe Brady to replace the longtime head coach, keeping the architect of Buffalo’s offense in-house.

While the offseason changes have caused some to question the organization’s leadership, the Brady hire gives the team continuity. And, at the end of the day, the Bills still have Josh Allen.

That’s good enough for Carnell Tate. After a breakout season at Ohio State, the 21-year-old wideout officially declared for the NFL draft. And Tate expressed his preference to play for the Bills on the Downs 2 Business podcast. “As a receiver, I’d love to go play with Josh Allen, he can get you the ball, he’s experienced,” Tate noted.

Bills fans can only dream of a Josh Allen/Carnell Tate connection

The Bills badly need to improve their receiving corps this offseason. Allen and McDermott led the team to seven straight playoff appearances. But Buffalo hasn’t been able to win a title. The Bills recognize the need to take advantage of the championship window Allen has created, which places enormous pressure on Brady. But Brandon Beane is also under scrutiny, as the newly anointed president of football operations must deliver a Super Bowl-caliber supporting cast.

Tate would be a boon to a Bills team desperately in need of a WR1. He'd have to change his number from 17. But unfortunately that's not the only obstacle standing in the way. Tate will likely be long gone by the time Buffalo is on the clock with the 26th overall selection. Mel Kiper has Tate ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the 2026 class. And in a recent mock draft, Kiper predicted Tate going fifth overall to the New York Giants.

“I just want to go somewhere that’s targeting me, though. That’s all that I could ask for. Like the JSN targets he just got. The Puka Nacua targets. Where I go don’t really matter, it’s just about the [volume of targets],” Tate added.

A great deal can change between now and the upcoming draft. But Tate is expected to be the first receiver off the board. The latest PFF mock draft simulator has the Bills addressing their need for a wideout by selecting Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. in the second round.