The Buffalo Bills offense experienced some significant changes in the lead up to the 2024 season. Four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. Gabe Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. There was even turnover in the running back room as Latavius Murray and Damian Harris are no longer with the team. These changes paved the way to a bigger opportunity share in the offense for third-year running back James Cook, who offensive coordinator Joe Brady believes will have a huge season.

Cook is certainly off to a good start. In Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins Cook had three touchdowns in the first half. He’s the first Bills running back to accomplish that feat in 32 years, according to Sportsnet Stats on X. Thurman Thomas was the last Buffalo RB to do it, scoring three first-half touchdowns against the Rams on September 6, 1992.

Cook made his presence felt by land and air in the first half of Thursday’s AFC East clash against the Dolphins. The third-year player hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen in the first quarter. He then punched in a goal line score and ripped off a 49-yard scamper in the second quarter, building a 24-10 lead for the Bills at halftime.

James Cook dominated the Dolphins with three first-half touchdowns

Being mentioned alongside legendary Buffalo running back Thurman Thomas is an impressive accomplishment. In 1992 Thomas carried the ball 312 times for a career-high 1,487 yards. The Hall of Famer added 58 receptions for 626 yards and three more touchdowns. Thomas won NFL MVP the previous year in 1991 and he was, of course, a major contributor to a Bills team that reached the Super Bowl in four straight seasons from 1990-1993. Unfortunately, Thomas and Buffalo were unable to get over the hump, losing in all four Super Bowl appearances.

The Bills selected Cook in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Georgia. The 25-year-old back enjoyed a breakout season in 2023. Cook set career-high marks in carries (237), rushing yards (1,122), receptions (44), receiving yards (445) and receiving touchdowns (four). He made his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

Cook picked up where he left off last season with a solid effort in Week One against the Arizona Cardinals. He had 71 rushing yards along with three receptions and 32 receiving yards. While he was held out of the end zone in the season opener, Cook more than made up for it in Week Two with his three-TD explosion.

Cook is considered a pivotal part of the Bills offense in 2024, who could have a significant impact on the season. He’s also viewed as one of five fantasy football breakout candidates at running back this year. With major changes to the offense, Josh Allen and the Bills will rely heavily on Cook and rookie receiver Keon Coleman.