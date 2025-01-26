Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins seems to be a Muppets fan. Hollins dressed as the Muppets character Animal, ahead of the AFC Championship game Sunday.

Hollins strutted toward the stadium's locker room with an Animal puppet head on, covering his head. He also wore clothes similar to the Animal character. Hollins also appeared barefoot, which is now a trademark move for him. It wasn't certain at time of writing why Hollins chose that particular character.

Animal is a popular Muppets character who plays drums in the Muppet cartoons. He appears with the Muppets band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

This isn't the first time Hollins dressed as a cartoon character. He also dressed as Fred Flintstone in the past, sporting a wig. Hollins clearly enjoys having fun as part of his pre-game ritual.

Time will tell if the wide receiver's outfit brings good luck to the team, as the Bills face off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. The winner goes on to the Super Bowl.

Bills looking to return to Super Bowl for first time in decades

Buffalo hasn't been to the Super Bowl since the early 1990s, during their four consecutive appearance streak. The Bills famously lost four Super Bowls in a row, bringing pain to the city. That run with Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and others was chronicled in the ESPN documentary Four Falls of Buffalo.

The Bills have again scratched and clawed their way back to the top, but can't get past the AFC title game in recent years. The squad will have another chance to accomplish the feat on Sunday, but they have to get past their rival the Chiefs. Kansas City has defeated Buffalo time and again in the playoffs, to advance to Super Bowl championships.

Hollins and the Bills will try and snap the drought Sunday. The quirky Bills wide receiver has had a relatively quiet season. He's posted 31 receptions for 378 yards, but has five touchdown catches. Bills fans would love to see him play like Animal on Sunday, and lead the team to victory.

In his career, Hollins has played for several teams including the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. This is his first season with the Bills. Hollins has 2,069 career receiving yards, with his best season coming as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He posted 690 receiving yards that year.

Buffalo and Kansas City play in the AFC Championship Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 6:30 ET.