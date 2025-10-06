On Sunday evening, the Buffalo Bills dropped to 4-1 with their first loss of the season at home against the New England Patriots. This game was a back and forth contest throughout, with Buffalo coming back to tie things at 20 late in the fourth quarter, but ultimately falling victim to a late New England field goal.

Many fans took notice of the fact that wide receiver Keon Coleman did not play for the Bills during their first drive of the game, and after the game, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that this was due to an unspecified disciplinary reason.

“Well, we expect more, and he has shown growth this year. He has. We're looking for more consistency,” said McDermott, per Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com on X, formerly Twitter.

“Growth, maturation,” added McDermott when asked about where he wants to see Coleman improve the most. “That leads to consistency more than anything, and like anything else, you have winning habits that lead to winning on the field.”

The Bills will certainly be hoping that Coleman doesn't repeat that mistake moving forward so that he is able to unleash his full talents on the field.

Meanwhile, Buffalo is looking to bounce back after suffering the first loss of the season at the hands of the Patriots. Some of the concerns about the Bills' offensive stagnancy of late caught up with them in the loss vs New England, ending any dreams the team had of an undefeated season.

It was the second straight relatively quiet game from Josh Allen and the offense following last week's narrow home victory over the Miami Dolphins.

In any case, the Bills will look to get back in the win column next week when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.