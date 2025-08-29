The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 season as one of the AFC's top contenders. Quarterback Josh Allen is fresh off winning his first MVP award and leading the Bills to yet another AFC Championship Game. However, both Allen and Buffalo will look to soar to even greater heights this year. The NFL, Nike and Fanatics launched a new line of “Rivalry” uniforms that AFC East and NFC West teams will wear at various points this campaign. On TikTok, Fanatics showcased legendary quarterback Tom Brady receiving the new Bills jersey, and the iconic signal caller couldn't help but troll his longtime rivals once again.

@fanatics He didn't even need to look up that stat for the camera…we all know he remembered that 🌨️ @NFL ♬ original sound – Fanatics

“He didn't even need to look up that stat for the camera… we all know he remembered that 🌨️@NFL,” Fanatics posted on Thursday as the jerseys were announced.

Brady signed the jersey with the remark “33-3 vs. the Bills!” The surefire future Hall of Famer routinely dominated the AFC East during his 20 years with the New England Patriots. That included tormenting the Bills, especially head coach Sean McDermott's teams in his final few years with the Patriots. Brady even beat Buffalo during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he will now watch the Bills from the broadcast booth once again. Can Buffalo continue to put Brady in their past as they search for glory once again?

Tom Brady, Bills had long and intense rivalry

Even in retirement, Brady still trolls the Bills, not to mention the New York Jets as well, probably the Miami Dolphins at some point, too. To be fair, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has plenty of room to do so. However, ever since Brady left New England after the 2019 season, the AFC East has belonged to Allen and Buffalo.

It also doesn't look like they will be giving it up any time soon. Allen is considered to be one of if not the top signal-callers in the league. He'll need to lead the Bills alongside McDermott over the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and other AFC contenders. 2025 looks to be a gauntlet once again. Can Allen emulate Brady and lead his team to the Super Bowl? If so, a historic moment might await Buffalo once again in New Orleans.