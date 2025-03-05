Josh Allen is preparing to finally get married to his fiancee Hailee Steinfeld. With the NFL season over, the Buffalo Bills quarterback finally celebrated his bachelor party. He spent Tuesday evening with several friends at a TGL (The Golf League) event shortly after the news broke that he had started his own media business. However, one person in attendance was former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk.

Kirk, who is 28 years of age, was released by the Jaguars on Wednesday. Now that he's a free agent, fans and talking heads are speculating that the veteran wide receiver might be at the top of the list for the Bills to sign this offseason. Kirk is pictured alongside Allen at Tuesday night's TGL event. Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold was also part of the bachelor group.

Kirk being seen with Allen nearly went unnoticed until the Jaguars officially released the veteran wide receiver. Recent rumors suggest the Bills are in the market for a wideout this offseason. The fact that Kirk is close enough friends with Allen to be at his bachelor party certainly sparked speculation that Buffalo may attempt to sign Kirk.

One fan chimed in the comments, claiming, “Christian Kirk just released!!!! Bring him in, [Brandon] Beane!!!!”

The Bills will likely be involved in numerous rumors throughout the offseason. After falling short of the Super Bowl once again, the franchise hopes to acquire more talent to make a serious push for a potential championship.

Kirk has played the last three seasons with the Jaguars, with the 2022 season being the best of his career. The 2024 campaign was the worst of Kirk's career, as he dealt with injuries that prevented him from seeing much of the field. Through eight games played, the former Jaguar finished the season with 27 receptions, 379 receiving yards, and one touchdown. All of which were career lows.

As for Allen, he's coming off his first MVP season after recording 3,731 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, 40 total touchdowns, and six interceptions while throwing a 63.6% completion percentage. The Bills may opt to select a wide receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft with the No. 30 pick overall.

However, the idea of signing Kirk could be in play for Buffalo. At the very least, Kirk would bring a veteran presence to a young wide receiver group. At the very least, he'd improve the depth on the roster for next season.