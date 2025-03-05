The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make a ton of changes this offseason. Jacksonville is ready to make aggressive moves to get better in the first offseason under head coach Liam Coen. The team made one move on Wednesday that should give them more flexibility during NFL free agency.

The Jaguars plan to release veteran WR Christian Kirk, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kirk was set to enter the 2025 season in the final year of his current contract. Instead, he will head to free agency.

Jacksonville made waves in 2022 when they signed Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency.

Kirk silenced some of his doubters right away after putting up an impressive 2022 season with the Jaguars. He hauled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdown, all of which were career highs.

Kirk's production has steadily decreased since 2022. He had 57 receptions for 787 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. His production went even lower in 2024 due to a season-ending collarbone injury.

That collarbone injury, plus Kirk's $24 million cap hit, clearly made him expendable in the eyes of Jaguars GM James Gladstone.

ESPN predicts James Gladstone's Jaguars draft strategy in recent mock draft

ESPN's Jordan Reid took a stab at predicting how Gladstone will approach the 2025 NFL Draft.

In Reid's latest mock, he gave the Jaguars Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick.

Gladstone has previously stated that he wants to raise the floor of Jacksonville's roster.

“We're going to elevate the floor of the roster immediately,” Gladstone said when he was hired, per the team. “We look forward to injecting this ecosystem with some intangible elements that Liam and I both covet.

Gladstone then explained what intangibles he looks for in players.

“That's rooted in things like mental and physical toughness, just elevating the floor of the roster and at the same time leaning into the guys that we have and knowing that we can put them in some good spots to really showcase their capacity and their attributes,” Gladstone concluded.

Those attributes seem to match a player like Graham.

Jaguars fans should watch what moves Gladstone makes in free agency for some clues as to how he will approach the 2025 NFL Draft.