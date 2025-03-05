It was a great 2024 campaign for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Although the franchise suffered another playoff exit from the Kansas City Chiefs, the star quarterback was able to secure the first MVP award of his career.

Personal success continues to prosper for the 28-year-old quarterback. On Tuesday, it was announced that Allen signed a deal with Skydance, who already has a contract with the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Bills star will be starting his own “media company, co-developing and producing original programming.” He's now following the same footsteps as Peyton Manning, who owns Ohama Productions, and LeBron James, who owns the SpringHill Company.

It's unknown what type of content Josh Allen plans to develop under his new media company. However, Manning has famously used his to create “The Manning-Cast” during “Monday Night Football,” alongside his brother Eli Manning. Meanwhile, James uses his company to produce content for film, television, audio, marketing, and consulting. SpringHill Company also designs sub-brands for apparel, as well as storytelling by athletes.

The Bills star had a solid outing last season despite throwing a fewer amount of times compared to recent years. Allen finished the 2024 campaign with 3,731 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, 40 total touchdowns, and six interceptions while throwing a 63.6% completion percentage.

His six interceptions are the fewest in a single season in his career, and it's the first time he's ever thrown single-digit interceptions in a single season as well. The lack of turnovers certainly helped the Bills' offense. However, many believe this offseason is a big opportunity for the front office to find more help for Josh Allen in the passing game.

Buffalo owns the No. 30 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Additionally, the team is projected to have negative cap space with free agency around the corner. The Bills are one of six franchises to have negative cap space, according to Spotrac.