After their Divisional Round loss, the Buffalo Bills remain contenders at a crossroads. This team is no stranger to January heartbreak. The way their 2025 season ended, though, may have been the most sobering yet. This was not a team outclassed by superior talent or overwhelmed by the moment. Instead, Buffalo fell because of mistakes, structural flaws, and roster gaps that had been papered over by Josh Allen’s brilliance all season long. The Bills remain firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. That said, their latest playoff exit underscored how standing pat is just not an option.

With a tight salary cap, looming personnel decisions, and pressure mounting to capitalize on Allen’s prime, the 2026 offseason represents a defining moment for general manager Brandon Beane. The Bills may not be splashy players in March. However, targeted upgrades could be the difference between another painful ‘almost' and a Lombardi breakthrough.

Season recap

The Bills closed the 2025 regular season with a 13-4 record. They extended their dominance of the AFC East by capturing a sixth consecutive division title. Allen once again carried one of the league’s most explosive offenses. Even with injuries along the defensive line and inconsistency in the secondary, the Bills found ways to win close games and stay among the AFC’s elite.

That success, however, masked several troubling trends. Buffalo finished the season with one of the league’s worst run defenses. They regularly got gashed between the tackles. This forced Allen to play hero ball late in games. Still, the Bills survived long enough to earn the No. 6 seed. They advanced past Jacksonville in the Wild Card round with a gritty road win that showcased their toughness.

Everything came crashing down in the AFC Divisional Round, though. Buffalo fell 33-30 in overtime to the top-seeded Denver Broncos in a game that felt winnable even amid chaos. The Bills erased a 13-point second-half deficit. They briefly took a fourth-quarter lead, but five turnovers proved insurmountable. A late field goal forced overtime. However, that's where a critical interception set up Denver’s game-winning kick. The loss marked Buffalo’s second straight Divisional Round exit. It sent them into the offseason with a projected $12 million cap deficit and uncomfortable questions about the roster’s construction.

Buffalo's free agency needs

The Bills’ needs entering the 2026 offseason are clear, even if their path to addressing them is complicated. At the top of the list is adding legitimate pass-catching help. Buffalo still lacks a true go-to wide receiver. They need someone who can consistently win one-on-one matchups and punish defenses that load the box against Allen. The free agent wide receiver market offers several players who would instantly become the best receiver on the roster.

Safety is another pressing concern. With veteran uncertainty next to emerging player Cole Bishop, Buffalo must reinforce the back end with a dependable, versatile presence. The defensive front also needs attention. This is particularly true after injuries exposed a lack of depth and physicality against the run.

Cap constraints loom large, but relief is possible. Releasing Curtis Samuel would save $6.3 million. Meanwhile, a post–June 1 move involving Dawson Knox could free up an additional $12 million. Even then, Buffalo is more likely to hunt for value than dominate the opening wave of free agency. The Bills will explore trades for players on expiring rookie deals and pursue bargains. That's unless a rare star becomes available at the right price.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Bills' top 4 free agent targets after crushing playoff loss to the Broncos.

DL Jonathan Franklin-Myers, Denver Broncos

Article Continues Below

Buffalo’s defensive collapse against the run was one of the defining issues of their season. Jonathan Franklin-Myers fits perfectly as a corrective piece. Coming off a 4.5-sack campaign with Denver, Franklin-Myers offers interior versatility and the ability to disrupt both passing and rushing lanes. Adding a rotational lineman who can play multiple techniques would stabilize the front and reduce reliance on Allen to win shootouts every week.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

If the Bills are serious about maximizing Allen’s prime, George Pickens is the type of swing that makes sense. He is fresh off a 1,400-yard breakout season in Dallas. Pickens brings size, explosiveness, and true No. 1 receiver traits. Buffalo has not had a consistent ‘Superman' weapon on the outside since Stefon Diggs’ departure. Pickens would immediately change how defenses approach the Bills. His market will be competitive, but this is the caliber of talent Buffalo must pursue if they want to evolve offensively.

Boye Mafe, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks

Boye Mafe’s 2025 numbers won’t jump off the page. Still, context matters. Despite a reduced role in Seattle, Mafe remains a productive, ascending edge rusher. He carries a strong resume, with 20 career sacks and consistent pressure rates. Now, he fits Buffalo’s timeline and offers upside as a rotational piece who could grow into a larger role. For a defense that struggled to generate consistent pressure without blitzing, Mafe represents a calculated bet on talent and trajectory.

S Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles

Reed Blankenship may not be flashy. That said, he is exactly the type of stabilizing presence Buffalo needs on the back end. A three-year starter with positional versatility, Blankenship does a little bit of everything well. He can tackle, communicate, and assignment soundness. While his coverage dipped in 2025, his durability and experience make him an ideal complement to Bishop and a cost-effective way to shore up the secondary.

The narrow path forward

The Bills don’t need a teardown. They just need refinement, balance, and enough boldness to push a talented roster over the hump. If Buffalo can pair Josh Allen with the right reinforcements, particularly at receiver and along the defensive front, their window remains wide open. The margin is thin, but the blueprint is clear.