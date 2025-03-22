Heading into the 2025 offseason, the Buffalo Bills were well aware that difficult decisions lay ahead. After another deep playoff run that ended short of a Super Bowl appearance, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott had to navigate pressing roster concerns. They do have limited cap space and key contributors hitting free agency. As such, the Bills face the challenge of retaining core players while addressing roster deficiencies from the previous season. Now, with the first stage of free agency in the books, Buffalo has made its moves—but one major need remains unaddressed.

Investing in Key Players but Falling Short at Wide Receiver

Buffalo’s front office made a concerted effort to keep its foundation intact. They re-signed defensive end Greg Rousseau, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and linebacker Terrel Bernard. These players were instrumental to the team’s success in 2024. Bringing them back was a logical move. Rousseau continues to emerge as a dominant pass rusher, and Shakir provides steady production in the passing game. For his part, Bernard has become the defense’s leader in the middle.

However, the Bills’ need for a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver was clear after trading Stefon Diggs last offseason. Their lone move to address this concern—signing Josh Palmer—feels underwhelming. Sure, Palmer has shown flashes. That said, he has yet to prove he can be a high-impact player. As a result, Josh Allen still lacks a reliable, game-changing target. Yes, Buffalo made wise financial decisions to retain key pieces. Still, the offense remains in need of reinforcements. Yet, even with the questions at receiver, another position looms as an even bigger concern.

Here we'll try to look at the Buffalo Bills' biggest need to address after the first week of 2025 NFL free agency.

A Thin Cornerback Room

The Buffalo Bills entered free agency with a clear goal: retain their core players while making strategic additions. They accomplished much of that by securing extensions for Allen, Shakir, and Bernard. To bolster their receiving corps, they added former Chargers wideout Josh Palmer. Additionally, they made a splash by signing edge rusher Joey Bosa to a $12.6 million deal. The Bills hope he can revive his career as a replacement for Von Miller.

Buffalo also made moves to replenish its draft capital. They traded Kaiir Elam to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-rounder. Buffalo also sent a 2025 sixth-rounder to Dallas. Sure, these moves helped shore up some areas. However, they failed to fully address a glaring weakness—the secondary. Despite their strong roster-building efforts, Buffalo remains incomplete heading into 2025.

The Bills’ Secondary Remains a Major Concern

Yes, Buffalo could benefit from upgrades across the defense—particularly at defensive tackle, linebacker, and safety. That said, their biggest concern remains at cornerback. The team finished with the fifth-lowest defensive grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) last season. That underscores the need for reinforcements.

The Bills’ cornerback group took a hit with the departure of Elam and the uncertain status of Rasul Douglas. The latter remains a free agent. Sure, they still have two high-quality corners in 2023 All-Pro Taron Johnson and Christian Benford. Still, there’s a notable gap in the lineup. Johnson excels in the slot, but Buffalo needs a reliable outside corner to play opposite Benford.

With replacement-level talent at most positions, the Bills could certainly make upgrades in multiple areas. However, the lack of a dependable boundary cornerback stands out as their most pressing need.

How the Bills Can Address Their Cornerback Issue

Now, many of the top free-agent cornerbacks are off the market. However, the Bills still have several options to upgrade the position. One avenue is through a trade, targeting a veteran cornerback who may be expendable on another roster. A player like Marshon Lattimore could become available if the Commanders need to clear cap space. Meanwhile, former Bills star Stephon Gilmore remains on the market as a potential short-term solution. Despite his age, Gilmore is still a solid cover corner who would bring veteran leadership to Buffalo’s secondary.

Another solution lies in the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Bills could use the No. 30 overall pick to strengthen the position. One intriguing prospect is Trey Amos from Mississippi. At 6’1 and 195 pounds, Amos posted an impressive 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He recorded three interceptions and led Ole Miss with 13 pass breakups in 2024. As such, he earned First-Team All-SEC honors. The challenge, however, is that Amos is widely projected as an early second-rounder. That makes him a slight reach at No. 30. If the Bills target him, trading back could be a smart move.

Another potential draft target is Darien Porter from Iowa State. At 6’3 and 195 pounds, Porter has elite athleticism. He posted a blazing 4.3-second 40-yard dash and a sub-1.5-second 10-yard split at the combine. His combination of size and speed makes him an exciting prospect. However, with only one full season as a starting corner, he’s still raw and lacks extensive film.

A Critical Decision Ahead

The Bills have done a solid job retaining key contributors and making targeted signings, but their secondary remains a major vulnerability. With limited proven talent at outside cornerback, Buffalo must find a solution before the 2025 season begins. Whether through a trade or a draft selection, addressing this need should be at the top of their priority list if they hope to remain contenders in the AFC.