The Buffalo Bills are doing everything they can to win a Super Bowl with Josh Allen. Buffalo solidified their future earlier this offseason, signing Allen to a massive $330 million extension. This deal will keep Allen in Buffalo through the 2030 season. Now the Bills need to build up the rest of the roster during that window.

Buffalo has already been hard at work this offseason. The Bills brought in a host of players during NFL free agency to improve the roster. Joey Bosa is the biggest name on the list, followed by Dane Jackson, Michael Hoecht, and Joshua Palmer. Buffalo also extending WR Khalil Shakir to a $60.2 million contract earlier this offseason.

The next step for the Bills is adding more talent through the 2025 NFL Draft. Buffalo has 10 selections during the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 30th overall pick. If the Bills make some smart decisions, they could help themselves get over the hump and into the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season.

One of the smart decisions for the Bills could be making a big trade during the first round.

But if they did, who might the Bills trade up or down the board for?

Below we will explore a pair of trade proposals that the Bills should seriously consider ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Trade down: Bills allow QB-needy team to make desperate trade into first round

Bills receive:

2025 second-round pick (33rd overall)

2025 third-round pick (94th overall)

Browns receive:

2025 first-round pick (30th overall)

2026 sixth-round pick (206th overall)

In this scenario, the Bills allow the Browns to move up into the late first round to select a quarterback. It is impossible to say definitively who that could be, but the shortlist is Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, or Tyler Shough.

The Bills could theoretically make this trade with one of several QB-needy teams, not just the Browns. I would not be surprised to see teams like the Giants, Raiders, Saints, or Steelers be tempted to make a trade up similar to this one. Especially if the team trading up passed on a quarterback with their first-round pick.

This trade scenario with Cleveland shows roughly what Buffalo could net in one of those trade scenarios. In this example, the Bills only have to move down three spots and gain a third-round pick (the pick they used to acquire Amari Cooper, in fact) at the cost of a sixth-round pick.

It should go without saying that I love the value of this trade for the Bills. They essentially make the Browns pay a premium to move up for a QB, otherwise Cleveland would likely demand different terms.

I am also a big fan of this trade because it lets the Bills sit on the first pick of the second round until Friday night. This pick, the first one on day two, is historically highly coveted by multiple NFL teams.

This would put the Bills in a position to take their favorite player still on the board, or trade the pick away for more picks.

The 2025 draft class is deep at several positions. It is highly possible for the Bills to land a handful of solid players on day two thanks to their smart trade during the first round.

However, the Bills may also be tempted to move up the board for one of their favorite prospects.

How might that work out for the Bills?

Trade up: Buffalo hops up a few spots to select star defensive player

Bills receive:

2025 first-round pick (26th overall)

Rams receive:

2025 first-round pick (30th overall)

2025 fourth-round pick (109th overall)

The Bills should also consider moving up in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the question becomes just how far up should they be willing to trade?

In theory, Buffalo could move all the way up the draft board. They likely will not do this, especially because losing future draft capital would harm their future. The Bills want to keep their Super Bowl window with QB Josh Allen open as long as possible. Therefore, I believe they will only be willing to deal in 2025 picks.

I chose the Rams for this scenario because I think it is a good example of a realistic trade up for the Bills.

In this scenario, the Bills give up a fourth-round pick to move up four spots in the first round. I could easily see the Bills laying the groundwork for a potential trade up like this one. They might be tempted to move up the board if all the players at the top of their board get selected. Essentially, a move like this could guarantee that Buffalo lands a first-round caliber player according to their own board.

But who might the Bills trade up for?

Buffalo's biggest positions of need are cornerback, edge rusher, wide receiver, and possibly defensive tackle. I'd imagine they'd trade up for a talented prospect at one of those positions.

Personally, my money would be on a defensive back.

The Bills may want a talented safety like Malaki Starks, or hope to scoop up a cornerback like Maxwell Hairston.

I'm going to go with Hairston for this exercise. The consensus among mock drafters is that Hairston would still be available at 26th overall. Hairston has the upside to become a starting cornerback in the NFL, something the Bills could really use.

Bills fans should keep their eyes peeled for the entirety of the first round on April 24th. Anything could happen.