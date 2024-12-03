Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen reflected on the 35-10 win Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The win clinched the division title for the Bills for the fifth year in a row.

Allen told reporters in the post-game conference how he felt “good” and “free” after the win and engagement to Hailee Steinfeld.

The Bills' QB and actress announced their engagement on social media Friday, Nov. 29, with a romantic photo showing Allen down on one knee under a flower arch overlooking the ocean.

As for wedding plans, nothing is set as of this moment.

“They haven’t set anything yet but still figuring out,” NBC reporter Melissa Stark said on the Sunday Night Football telecast.

According to PEOPLE the couple and their families are excited for their journey together.

“They’ve been head over heels from the start,” the source says. “Their families are thrilled.”

Josh Allen's Ex Claims She Was Hacked Following “CTE” Comments

Allen's ex, Brittany Williams, who he dated for 10 years — the couple called it quits in 2023 — went viral for a comment she claimed she was hacked for.

A troll commented under a post –via screenshot from TMZ — on Williams' Instagram writing, “Found the next pro athlete yet?” — to which she allegedly clapped back, “Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn't play for one. [pray emoji] don't have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete.”

Shortly after the comment went viral, Williams responded to it claiming she did not write it and that she was hacked.

The comment is no longer on Williams' Instagram but she wrote in response via a screenshot from the publication, “My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please lmk.”

While Williams alleges that she is dating a “team owner” a name has not been publicized.

Williams has spoken about her previous relationship with Allen in the past. The two have known each other since childhood.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams told “Martinis and Bikinis” podcast host Veronica Droulia back in February. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.