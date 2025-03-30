While no team has multiple picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, a single trade could change that. As one of the most aggressive draft night teams in recent years, some see the Buffalo Bills as the most likely team to do so, potentially with the draft capital-deprived Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills and Vikings would be ideal trade partners, according to NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter. In Reuter's hypothetical scenario, Buffalo acquires Minnesota's No. 24 pick in exchange for No. 30, No. 109 and No. 132 selections.

“The Bills have been aggressive in the first round in recent years, trading up for Josh Allen, tight end Dalton Kincaid and cornerback Kaiir Elam,” Reuter wrote. “They have seven Day Three picks to use to jump up the board for a game-changing talent — one who might get them over the hump and into the Super Bowl. In this scenario, I could see them targeting a receiver (Isaiah Horton or Emeka Egbuka), defensive tackle (Kenneth Grant or Derrick Harmon) or secondary help (Nick Emmanwori or Azareye'h Thomas).”

Reuter noted that the Vikings might be open to trading down to gain more picks due to owning just four selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Minnesota used most of its draft capital in previous trades, giving it the fewest picks in the league.

The Bills wrapped up a modest free agency without adding much talent to its roster. Buffalo had a much clearer focus during the offseason on re-signing its own talent by extending Josh Allen, Christian Benford, Khalil Shakir, Greg Rousseau and Terrel Bernard.

Bills' biggest roster needs ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

As one of the premier teams in the league, the Bills hardly have any holes in their current roster. However, their team is far from perfect. Despite five consecutive AFC East titles, Buffalo continues to suffer early exits in the playoffs and has not been back to the Super Bowl since 1993.

When healthy, Buffalo's ceiling is clearly a Super Bowl. Yet, untimely injuries and late-game collapses continue to prevent them from reaching that goal.

On paper, the Bills' linebacker trio of Matt Milano, Baylon Spector and Bernard is one of the best in the league. Yet, keeping all three healthy at one time has proven more difficult than it should be, routinely limiting the group's effectiveness late in the year. Buffalo would be wise to address the position in the draft, especially without any depth.

The Bills could also use depth at defensive tackle, safety and receiver. Since trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, Buffalo has not had a true alpha wideout for Allen to work with. Cornerback could also be a position of interest, given the lack of depth behind Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson and Benford.