While the Green Bay Packers are trying to get Jordan Love to the next level, they are also working on their defense. And here is the perfect trade destination for cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to an insider.

The Los Angeles Chargers might be willing to make a deal, according to ESPN.com.

“The Chargers signed Donte Jackson to a two-year deal and Benjamin St-Juste to a one-year contract this offseason,” Matt Bowen wrote. “However, if Alexander is available in a trade, he would be seen as an upgrade in Jesse Minter's defensive system.”

Packers CB Jaire Alexander might fit the Chargers’ system

It’s not just a matter of getting a good player. The Chargers might be interested because of how Alexander’s strengths could work in their defensive plan.

“The Chargers are zone heavy, playing both single-high Cover 3 and split-safety schemes,” Bowen wrote. “Alexander has the play instincts and foot quickness to match routes, and his transition speed allows him to make plays on the ball. Alexander has intercepted 12 passes and broken up 57 in his career.”

The Packers are likely making plays for having Alexander and not having him, according to espn.com.

“I think we'll leave that one up to see what happens rather than talk in any hypotheticals, to answer that fairly,” Packers’ defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “Whenever everything pans out and we figure out who's here, we will do the very best we can to put them in great positions (for making) plays. And when I find out, we'll do that.”

What can the Packers do with their defense?

The Packers’ other top cornerbacks are Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, and Carrington Valentine. Hobbs can play inside or outside.

“We're going to have him do both,” Hafley said. “When you're getting ready for free agency and you're evaluating tape, it's one thing that you love about him. He's had a lot of success inside, and I thought his tape outside was equally as good. He is competitive, he's tough, he is physical, he plays the game fast, you can tell he loves it. It just jumps off the tape.

“I don't know if you guys watched any of it, but it certainly jumps off the tape the way the guy plays. And he's been a great addition, and he does give you that versatility where you can move him around — and again, I'm a big fan of that.”

But at the end of the day, it probably comes down to money, according to Lombardiave.com.

“The problem with this is Alexander has not been willing to take a pay cut,” Kris Burke wrote. “At least until recently, if rumors are to be believed. His swagger and self-confidence are two qualities that have endeared Alexander to the fans, but they don't necessarily always pay off at the negotiating table. It would appear his camp is coming to terms with that.”