The Carolina Panthers are hoping that they can make some huge leaps forward during the 2025 NFL season. Carolina only won five games in 2024, though they did seem to be finding their way towards the end of the regular season. The Panthers are optimistic that the team will improve in Dave Canales' second season as head coach.

Carolina has already made some important moves this offseason to improve the roster. The Panthers retained several players during NFL free agency, as well as bringing in some fresh faces on defense.

Carolina brought in several defensive players, including Nick Scott, Christian Rozeboom, Bobby Brown III, Tershawn Wharton, and Tre'von Moehrig. The Panthers apparently want to mimic what the Rams do on defense, as they added three former Rams players.

The Panthers also handed out a huge extension for Jaycee Horn and retained both Tommy Tremble and David Moore, as well as a few offensive linemen.

The hard work does not stop there. Carolina needs to keep its foot on the gas and try to improve even more during the draft.

The Panthers have nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the eighth overall pick.

But which players could Carolina go after in the draft?

Below we will explore who the Panthers may select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

T Armand Membou – Missouri – 8th overall pick

The Panthers reinforce the trenches with their first-round pick, adding excellent offensive lineman Armand Membou.

The eighth overall pick feels a little high for Membou in a vacuum. However, former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum would disagree. He even projected Membou to land with the Patriots in a recent mock draft, going off the board four picks before the Panthers.

Membou is a powerful and versatile lineman out of Missouri. He has three years of collegiate experience at right tackle, which he could continue to play in the NFL. However, many scouts note that he could slide inside and play guard as well.

Carolina would face an interesting choice if they draft Membou. Both Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt are on on long-term contracts are should be expected to start in 2025. The Panthers could kick Membou inside, but I don't see that happening.

Instead, I believe Membou would project as the succession plan for Taylor Moton at right tackle. Membou can learn behind him in 2025 and take the job over completely by 2026.

This may not be a flashy pick by the Panthers, but it is a solid addition.

EDGE Jared Ivey – Mississippi – 57th overall pick

Ivey is an interesting pick by the Panthers.

Ivey projects as more of a 4-3 defensive end, while the Panthers would likely play him at edge in their 3-4 defense.

As a result, Ivey is unlikely to push either Jadeveon Clowney nor DJ Wonnum for a starting job. He would most likely be a designated pass rusher in his rookie season.

Ivey could develop into a solid contributor for Carolina. However, it is hard to ignore that he is not a scheme fit.

EDGE Jordan Burch – Oregon – 74th overall pick

Burch has the same problem as Ivey in terms of scheme fit.

If the Panthers used second- and third-round picks on 4-3 defensive ends in real life, it would suggest a change in defensive philosophy. In this mock draft, it simply suggests that the Panthers are going after the top edge rushers on the board, regardless of position.

Burch has the prototypical physical profile of a defensive end. He has been an inconsistent player, but when he is playing well there is a lot to like.

The Panthers could certainly find a role for Burch.

S Jonas Sanker – Virginia – 111th overall pick

Sanker should enter his rookie season as primarily a special teams contributor.

He is an energetic safety who shows a lot of promise. However, he has several areas that need improvement before he can play consistently at the NFL level.

Sanker is a nice dart throw at the safety position that should yield a competent special teamer at worst.

CB Nohl Williams – California – 114th overall pick

I really like this pick for the Panthers.

Williams is a high-upside cornerback who has showed he can play well in both man and zone coverage.

Williams has a bright future as a coverage player, but his inconsistency when tackling and defending the run could keep him out of the starting lineup.

Aside from Jaycee Horn, the cornerback position in Carolina is pretty much wide open.

Good mid-round pick by the Panthers.

WR Pat Bryant – Illinois – 140th overall pick

I don't love this pick by Carolina.

Bryant is a three-year starter at Illinois, but he has similar strengths and weaknesses to a few previous Panthers busts at wide receiver. Specifically, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo.

The value with this pick is better, but I don't see Bryant making an impact with the Panthers.

S Billy Bowman Jr. – Oklahoma – 146th overall pick

The Panthers add even more secondary depth with Billy Bowman Jr. from Oklahoma.

Bowman Jr. has the potential to become a starter during his rookie season. He projects as a hybrid safety/nickel cornerback, a position that is all the rage in modern NFL defenses.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has questions about Bowman Jr.'s small stature and inconsistency when tackling.

If Bowman Jr. can improve as a tackler, I could see this pick becoming a steal for the Panthers. Great pick.

CB Quincy Riley – Louisville – 163rd overall pick

Riley gives the Panthers even more depth at cornerback.

If Riley responds to coaching at the NFL level, he has a chance to develop into a useful piece in Carolina's secondary.

That said, his role during his rookie season would likely be extremely limited.

QB Brady Cook – Missouri – 230th overall pick

Cook boasts some nice athleticism, but he is very much a project pick.

He will undoubtedly end up on Carolina's practice squad, or cut, as he will not push Andy Dalton for the backup QB spot.