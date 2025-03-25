NFL Draft strategy began for the New England Patriots during free agency. For example, one that got away means the team may target that position in the draft. But if ex-Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum had the same role with the Patriots this year, the organization would likely be shocked about his pick — and bypassing pass rusher Abdul Carter — at No. 4 in his mock draft.

First, in fairness to Tannenbaum, the Patriots’ offensive line needs help. The group’s performance ranked at the bottom of the NFL in 2024. So targeting a tackle in the first round makes some sense. However, it stops making sense when Carter — or Travis Hunter — remains on the board.

Tannenbaum said if he had the Patriots’ GM role — the premise of this mock draft — he would choose what he perceives as the best offensive tackle.

Patriots pass on Abdul Carter with No. 4 overall pick

Tannenbaum said the Patriots should get Missouri tackle Armand Membou and dove in with the 2024 stats, according to espn.com.

“Last season, the Patriots were 31st in pass block win rate (50.9%), and their 52 sacks allowed tied for the fifth most,” Tannenbaum wrote. “So that's my focus. Membou played in 36 games and started 30 at Missouri, and he allowed one sack last season. I believe he can shift from right tackle to left tackle, too.

“He moves really well and shows solid hand placement. He's also very explosive, posting the best broad jump (9-foot-7) and second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.91 seconds) of all offensive linemen at the combine.”

Another reason Tannenbaum pointed to Membou is the organizational slant. With Mike Vrabel installed as the new head coach, the Patriots will lean toward his tendencies.

“The idea of new Pats coach Mike Vrabel taking a tackle reminds me of Jim Harbaugh selecting Joe Alt in his first draft with the Chargers,” Tannenbaum wrote. “And I think bringing in Membou would be a similar tone-setting pick.”

True, in terms of it. False, in terms of common sense. Membou doesn’t even project as a top-end starter early in his career, according to nfl.com. He’s too short at 6-foot-4, and he gets outreached by long edge-setters. And there are questions about his anchor when facing NFL-level power rushers.

Meanwhile, Carter is that dude. He’s a Rookie of the Year candidate from Week 1, and he’s a potential year-in, year-out Pro Bowl talent, according to nfl.com.

“Carter has the urgency and athletic talent to bombard the stat sheet,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Carter rushes with a rabid, all-game intensity that’s hard for opponents to match. He explodes out of the blocks and can force tackles to abandon their technique to go catch him.

“He can bend and flatten at the top of the rush or hit a game-breaking spin counter inside. Carter’s explosiveness, hunger, and body control should have him on track to become a highly productive 3-4 rush linebacker with Pro Bowl talent.”

You make the call.