The Carolina Panthers are set to face the Buffalo Bills in their next game, but they may not have their man signal caller in the huddle. Bryce Young suffered an ankle injury against the New York Jets, and he hasn't practiced this week ahead of the Bills game, missing his second in a row, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“For a second straight day, Panthers QB Bryce Young did not practice due to his sprained ankle. Andy Dalton is in line to start Sunday against Buffalo,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Young has been playing well for the Panthers this season, and has even helped them to a three-game winning streak. Dalton has history starting for the Panthers from last season, so it shouldn't take much from him to pick up a rhythm on the field if he has to start.

Article Continues Below

The Panthers' offense has been key to their success, but more specifically, the run game. Rico Dowdle has had a stretch of games where he looks unstoppable to get down, and with Chuba Hubbard back, the Panthers have a dangerous tandem in the backfield. Those two can open up the pass game, which is where Young has looked good this season.

Young is taking his time in the pocket and going through his transgressions perfectly, which has led him to make good decisions in the pocket.

It wouldn't be the ideal timing for Young to get injured, especially with a team like the Bills coming up on the schedule. After losing their last two games, they're looking for vengeance, and the Panthers happen to be the team in their way. Hopefully, Young's injury isn't too serious that he has to miss a lot of time, and Dalton can just come in this game and do what he can to get them their fourth straight win.