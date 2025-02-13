Cam Newton may have upset his ex-Carolina Panthers teammates after his comments about joining losers when he was drafted to the team, and he isn't backing down. Days after making the statement, Newton doubled down and spoke about his remarks on his 4th and 1 podcast.
“A locker room full of losers, aggressive, but it’s true,” Newton said. “I receive what Steve Smith says because of course, he takes it personal as the competitor that I know he is. He was in that locker room that was 2-14. Jonathan Stewart was in that locker room that was 2-14. Ryan Kalil, Jordan Gross, Thomas Davis, Jon Beason, Charles Johnson, those guys were in that locker room that was 2 – 14. I’m not specifically talking those guys, I’m specifically talking about the culture that was there prior to me coming into the locker room, and it was a loser's mentality.”
Newton noted that even though the team improved once he got there, he still felt like they had a loser mentality.
“This is the reality of what life has to be taken for. A coach would always tell me this: you are not who you think you are; everybody thinks I’m this, I’m that, you are not that. You are what the film says you are. You are what your record tells you that you are,” Newton said.
Newton probably didn't mean any harm by his comments, but it got some of his former teammates riled up when he said it.
Cam Newton mentions joining “locker room of losers”
Cam Newton was a guest on Travis Hunter's show when he was trying to give the draftee some advice about going to a team earlier in the draft.
“My issue is when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers. Guys didn’t know how to win. Guys didn’t know how to prepare… They didn’t take themselves serious to realize, like, ‘Yo, we was 2-14.’ There was a lot of 2-14 in the mentality of those guys,” Newton said.
Those comments did not go over well with his former teammates, and players such as Captain Muunerlyn came out and fired back at Newton.
“For him to say that we was losers was a slap in the face,” Muunerlyn said via The Athletic. “He just wants to still be relevant. He don’t have to do all that to be relevant. You’re freaking Cam Newton, bro. You changed a franchise. You’re probably one of the biggest players that’s played here… So you don’t have to do all this other stuff, man. You’re already 6-6, 200-whatever pounds. You don’t have to do that to be relevant, bro. You’re freaking Cam Newton.”