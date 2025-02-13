Cam Newton may have upset his ex-Carolina Panthers teammates after his comments about joining losers when he was drafted to the team, and he isn't backing down. Days after making the statement, Newton doubled down and spoke about his remarks on his 4th and 1 podcast.

“A locker room full of losers, aggressive, but it’s true,” Newton said. “I receive what Steve Smith says because of course, he takes it personal as the competitor that I know he is. He was in that locker room that was 2-14. Jonathan Stewart was in that locker room that was 2-14. Ryan Kalil, Jordan Gross, Thomas Davis, Jon Beason, Charles Johnson, those guys were in that locker room that was 2 – 14. I’m not specifically talking those guys, I’m specifically talking about the culture that was there prior to me coming into the locker room, and it was a loser's mentality.”

Newton noted that even though the team improved once he got there, he still felt like they had a loser mentality.