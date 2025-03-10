The Carolina Panthers have gone seven consecutive seasons without a winning record, but with promising second-year head coach Dave Canales at the helm and an NFC South division that appears ripe for the taking, the Carolina Panthers could theoretically dig themselves out of a decade-long hole with the right draft class and free agency haul. The Panthers have the 8th overall pick at their disposal this April, but fans in Carolina won't need to wait a month before the first big offseason addition comes to town.

Per The Athletic's Diana Russini, the Panthers are finalizing a deal with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, who along with the likes of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Josh Sweat gave the Birds the most dominant defensive front in the NFL. Russini notes that while the two sides are close, the deal is not yet done. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that he expects Williams will be making more than $20 million on the deal.

Williams, who had two sacks in the Super Bowl 59 victory over the Chiefs — likely making himself a nice chunk of change with that performance — was one of the unsung stars of one of the best defenses in the league. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Williams was Philadelphia's highest-graded interior defensive lineman, finishing 14th among all qualified players in the league. Even though he's not a household name, it doesn't necessarily mean he shouldn't be the recipient of what will likely be a rather large deal from the Panthers.

The Panthers are not only banking on Milton Williams continuing to ascend, but that also, with the return of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown — who played in just one game during the 2024 season — they'll now have a defensive interior that will be a problem for even some of the best offensive lines in the NFL.