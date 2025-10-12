After a big comeback win from the Carolina Panthers last week against the Miami Dolphins, they got another big win this week against the Dallas Cowboys with a game-winning field goal. It was a back-and-forth contest between both teams, and the Panthers were able to get the ball last and make the best of it.

RYAN FITZGERALD DRILLS THE GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL AS THE PANTHERS BEAT THE COWBOYS 😱 pic.twitter.com/FSI1oFtOs1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

It came down to a crucial fourth-down play that Bryce Young connected with Hunter Renfrow on, and from there, the Panthers let the clock drop down to three seconds to kick the field goal.

Article Continues Below

The Panthers are now 3-3 and are on a two-game winning streak.

More on this story to come.