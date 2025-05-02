The Chicago Bears landed eight newcomers via the 2025 NFL Draft. All are filling the first Ben Johnson roster as head coach.

Chicago even came close to landing Ashton Jeanty, before that trade stalled. The Bears drew more praise, though, for landing Luther Burden III in round two. Which hands Caleb Williams a new explosive weapon.

But Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles has room to fill after the draft. That's where the Bears' undrafted class enters the picture.

Chicago equaled the same number of draft picks with its UDFA additions. They've split it between four offensive players and four on defense.

One defender, though, looks prime to shark his way into the final 53-man roster. He comes with the intangibles and defensive needs to potentially stick around post training camp and preseason. Here's the UDFA with the strongest chance of staying with the Bears.

Power Echols one to watch for Bears' undrafted class

Johnson had a defense to fortify, even as a well-established offensive guru from the Detroit Lions. He also hired former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen to run the defense.

This defense doesn't look topped off yet. Especially at the linebacker spot. Hence why Power Echols is worth monitoring from the UDFA group.

The North Carolina standout is Chicago's highest-ranked UDFA signing by the NFL Network. He's the 12th best UDFA ‘backer.

Echols dropped in the draft largely due to his size deficiency. He checks in at 5-foot-11, 237-pounds. The Tar Heel brings more of a throwback 1990s fullback physique. But he showed a feisty demeanor on the football field — especially against Atlantic Coast Conference competition.

Why Power Echols can shark his way up Bears' roster

UNC watched Echols pile 100 tackles or higher in two of three seasons. He settled for 76 in 2024, but showed his coverage chops. The senior broke up six passes on the pass defense side — becoming a career-high for him.

Echols brings a strong set of eyes on the field. But he showed a rare leaping ability for an under 6-foot defender — as seen here against Wake Forest.

Furthermore, he's not afraid to get dirty and burst through the heart of the offensive line. He forces this interception by blitzing the gut against Virginia.

Great job from two @UNCFootball beasts. LB Power Echols creates the pressure up the middle and Kaimon Rucker gets the INT. Big fan of Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea but UNC's defense was on fire in this game with Echols and Rucker leading the way. pic.twitter.com/7b3bVvDNTF — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) February 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Echols is a Tasmanian devil. He makes up for his size flaw off his eyes and reactions. And he pulled it off facing Power 4 foes. Chicago struggled against the pass last season — especially forcing interceptions. Echols could change fortunes here.

Power Echols still needs this outcome to make Bears

Size wasn't the sole reason he fell out of the draft, though. Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network saw multiple weaknesses in his pre-draft evaluation, including instincts.

“A three-year starter, Echols has adequate eyes and below-average instincts as a playmaker. He can get to where the ball is going when it flows wide but struggles to take on blocks and plug his run fits,” Zierlein wrote.

The draft expert added “he has short arms and sees tackles slip just out of reach.” Zierlein concludes he sees Echols' value on third downs and special teams more.

Chicago still needs help, especially on the latter unit. Echols can worm his way into the roster by thriving on special teams. Allen and Johnson, though, could love his eyes when it comes to defending the pass. He could become the first UDFA LB to make the Bears roster since Jack Sanborn in 2022.