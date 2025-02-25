The Chicago Bears may have already won the offseason as they knocked it out of the park with their head coach hire. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was the hottest name on the market, and he decided to come to Chicago despite the division rivalry. The Bears found their guy, and now one of the best offensive minds in the league gets to work with one of the most hyped young quarterbacks that the game has ever seen in Caleb Williams.

Ben Johnson was such a hot commodity this offseason because of his success with the Lions. Detroit had one of the best offenses in the league, and Johnson's creativity is a big reason why. Now, he gets to work with Caleb Williams, a young star in the making.

“He can throw the ball so, so well,” Johnson said during an appearance on SportsCenter. “There were some throws he’s made on tape from last year, outside the numbers, on a rope, 20 yards down the field. That’s what certainly attracts your eyes but then you see the creation of plays, when things break down and he’s having to evade the rush and break the pocket and potential explosives down the field. That’s a little bit different dynamic than what I’ve been around and really, really excited to see where that can go for us.”

Williams not only has the talent to take him far, but he also has the drive. Skill isn't everything, especially at this level, but Williams possesses all of the traits that make a successful NFL QB.

“This is a guy that’s hungry, he’s smart,” Johnson continued. “He wants to do extremely well. That’s what I’m really excited about. We’re going to get a very coach-able version of Caleb Williams and he just wants to be the best that he could possibly be. He wants to win a ton of games here in Chicago. I can’t wait for him to legally be able to get in the building and hit the grass with us.”

This is what Bears fans have been waiting for. They got Caleb Williams ahead of last season, but things didn't work out the way they were hoping in year one after a promising start. The fan base was clamoring for Ben Johnson all season long, and now, they have him.

With Johnson leading the way and Williams under center, there is a lot of potential around this Bears offense. There are obviously a lot of issues that need to be addressed when it comes to this Bears team, but fans in Chicago should definitely be excited about what the future holds.