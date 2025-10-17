D'Andre Swift played a crucial role in helping the Chicago Bears defeat the Washington Commanders in Week 6. However, as the Bears prepare to take on the Saints, Swift has now found himself on the injury report.

The running back was listed as limited on Thursday with a groin injury. Still, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that he wasn't injured during practice and stated that he is hopeful Swift will play on Sunday, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Friday's injury report will paint a fuller picture of Swift's status heading into the Saints matchup.

If the running back were to miss time, then rookie Kyle Monangai would be thrust into the starting role. Through his first five games at the NFL level, Monangai has run for 81 scoreless yards. He has added four receptions for 48 yards. While the Bears have high hopes for the rookie, it would be quite the boost in responsibilities early in his career should he start.

Swift's debut in Chicago led many to believe the team would bring in a big name running back over the offseason. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. However, Johnson decided to trust Swift and entered his first season as head coach with him as his starting running back.

So far, the gamble has paid off. Swift has run for 295 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Furthermore, he has made 15 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Things haven't been perfect and there is still room for improvement. But the running back has managed to earn a crucial role in Chicago's growing offense.

Those plans could hit a brick wall though depending on Swift's groin injury. The Bears will closely monitor the situation before making a decision prior to kickoff.