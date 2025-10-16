On Monday evening, the Chicago Bears improved to 3-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a thrilling 25-24 road win over the Washington Commanders. It was the second straight game that Chicago had won by that exact final score, and they were able to do so in large part thanks to the play of running back D'Andre Swift, who ran the ball 14 times for 108 yards, and also hauled in two receptions for 67 yards, including a touchdown.

Unfortunately, the Bears got a tough injury update on Swift's status on Thursday, leading up into this weekend's game.

“#Bears RB D'Andre Swift was limited in today's practice with a groin injury after being a full participant yesterday in what was actually a walk-through and estimated participation. More info tomorrow on how he responds,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

It's unclear at this point whether a specific injury occurred during Wednesday's practice or if this is something that has been nagging Swift for a period of time. Swift sure looked healthy in Monday's win over the Commanders, silencing his many detractors within the Bears' fanbase and playing a crucial role in getting the Bears that win.

The Bears have now reeled off three straight wins after a disappointing 0-2 start to the season, albeit not against the best of competition. Caleb Williams is starting to look more and more like a competent NFL quarterback, and it certainly helps him out when Swift is able to make the ground game a true threat, as he did on Monday evening.

In any case, the Bears will look to make it four wins in a row when they next take the field on Sunday afternoon at home against the New Orleans Saints. That game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Soldier Field.