The Chicago Bears were looking for their third straight win as they visited the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Monday.

The Bears are running high on confidence after beating the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in back-to-back assignments. However, it would be a tough challenge against the Commanders, who were 2-0 at home before their matchup.

It was a tight contest heading to the fourth quarter. Washington increased its lead, 23-16, after Jayden Daniels connected with Zach Ertz for a six-yard touchdown. Matt Gay converted the extra point.

But the Bears quickly answered—in a more dazzling fashion at that. D'Andre Swift cut the deficit to just two points, 24-22, after running for a 55-yard touchdown. Living up to his surname, he left everyone in the dust.

The 26-year-old Swift has seen his role increase in his second season in the Windy City. He signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bears in 2024.

His crucial score proved to be the game-turning play, as the Bears eventually escaped the Commanders, 25-24. Jake Moody converted the game-winning field goal from 38 yards after the Bears made a fumble recovery in Washington's final drive. They improved to 3-2.

Swift had a team-high 14 carries for 108 yards and had two receptions for 67 yards. If he keeps it up, he could earn his second appearance in the Pro Bowl. While other running backs are more popular, Swift has always shown that he can hang with the best of them.

The Bears will aim for their fourth straight win when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.