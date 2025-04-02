The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a turnaround in the 2025-26 NFL season, hoping to shake up the NFC North under the new leadership of Ben Johnson.

After assisting the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell on back-to-back impressive seasons, Johnson is bringing quality experience to a franchise that desperately needs to reshape its culture.

Johnson provided a sneak peek of what he plans to carry over from his time with the Lions.

“We were just looking for new ways to simply raise that number for us,” Johnson said, via NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. “How do we get a higher completion percentage? I think what you saw with Jared (Goff), he had probably a career high in terms of completion percentage, and also augmenting the run-after-catch with our pass catchers as well. So it's something we've talked about, and it's something we drilled. So I want to say that we were pretty good a year ago in that department in Detroit. Something I'd love to carry over here to Chicago.”

The 38-year-old head coach will be focused on one of the Bears' most pressing tasks, which is taking 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams' talent to the next level.

Bears' Ben Johnson wants to shift the culture in first campaign

The pressure is going to be on the Bears next season with Johnson's dynamic play-calling and his ability to maximize talent like he did with Goff.

“It's a completely different year,” Johnson said. “I know last year didn't go the way that a lot of them wanted it to go, but we're going to start fresh. We're going to keep the standard very high. We're going to set that bar high and we're going to push toward it each and every day.”

Johnson has the right plan in place for Chicago. Now he just needs to see his vision through in 2025.