While the Chicago Bears bask in the afterglow of their offseason thus far, they have their sights set on a running back in the draft. Also, they have targeted changes for Caleb Williams in the hopes of spurring a breakout season, according to a post on X by Courtney Cronin.

The Bears will begin their offseason program next week. What will Ben Johnson be looking to change/alter with Caleb Williams' skillset?

Johnson: “There are some things that we're going to encourage that he looks to do a little bit differently. He's been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he's very comfortable there. We're going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams looking to step forward

Williams posted fairly good numbers in 2024, with 3,541 yards passing, 20 touchdown tosses, and only six interceptions. However, the team posted a record of 5-12 under his on-field leadership.

But the Bears have a new head coach, and Johnson plans a much different direction from the winky approach of Matt Eberflus. Johnson said he will push Williams, according to chicago.suntimes.com.

‘‘There’s a degree of Caleb being challenged a little bit more, I think,’’ Johnson said. ‘‘Outside of his comfort zone. I do think there needs to be a healthy dialogue between both of us, regardless of his experience level. I need to know what he feels really good about, particularly on game day.

‘‘But certainly in the springtime, in training camp, we’re going to get him outside of what he’s done really well and see how far we can push him in another direction.’’

And Johnson said he believes Williams will be up to the task.

‘‘Everything I’ve seen so far is that he has been a very coachable individual,” Johnson said. “He just wants to soak in knowledge. What I’m most encouraged about is to see him show up. Because with the players back next week, I think he’ll show up early.”

What about status of offensive line?

In a helpful note for Williams, left tackle Braxton Jones seems to be on the right track in recovering from his season-ending ankle injury, according to a post on X by Cronin. Johnson said Jones needs to gain weight and have a stronger anchor for pass protection.

Johnson: “The number one thing in my opinion that tackles need to do is pass protect. I think he's got the feet to get that done. We're going to challenge him to maybe gain a little bit more weight so that he can anchor a little bit better in pass pro. But everything I've seen so far has shown a phenomenal athlete out there on the edge that we feel like we can work with.”