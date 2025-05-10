The Chicago Bears are a team to pay attention to this upcoming season. Fresh off the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears are hoping their new offensive weapons can help Caleb Williams develop into the franchise player of their dreams.

Chicago drafted Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and then added receiver Luther Burden III from Missouri early in the second round. Burden III will wear No. 87 for the Bears, and he had a hilarious reason why. No. 13 is kept in case the Bears re-sign receiver Keenan Allen, who was traded to Chicago from the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of last season. Although, this late in the process, it seems unlikely that will happen. Especially with the plethera of receivers Williams has.

On Saturday, the Bears had their second day of rookie minicamp. During 7-on-7s, Burden III was slow to get up after catching a deep ball, according to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin. She later informed everyone that she was not sure if he just got the wind knocked out of him, or if he actually did injury something. Cronin mentioned Burden III's “midsection” as the targeted area of the injury.

The former standout receiver may have just gotten the wind knocked out of him, but if he did injure himself, it could be many different things, including the ribs.

Head coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media on Friday. He wasn't slated to speak to the media on Saturday, and Cronin said that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will defer all injury-related questions to the head coach.

This news isn't something you want to see on day 2 of minicamp. However, this should not be anything of major concern. Players are training all offseason, but this is the time when the players start to come together. There are still a few months to go before the season officially starts.

An update on Burden III's injury should come in the coming days.