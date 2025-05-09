With 14 retired numbers, the Chicago Bears did not give rookie receiver Luther Burden III many options. Joining the league in 1920, the Bears are tied with the Arizona Cardinals as the oldest franchise in the NFL.

Burden will begin his professional career donning No. 87 on his jersey. When explaining his decision to switch from the No. 3 he wore at Missouri, Burden jokingly told reporters he did not have much of a choice.

“I mean, all the good numbers are gone,” Burden said with a smile.

Of the 14 retired numbers, nine are numbers that Burden could choose as a receiver. NFL receivers are allowed to wear any number from zero to 49, or from 80 to 89. His old No. 3 is one of the prohibited options, with it being retired in honor of the legendary Bronko Nagurski.

Burden's fellow rookie pass-catcher, first-round pick Colston Loveland, will wear No. 84. The Bears' two other second-round picks, Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner, will debut as Nos. 75 and 95, respectively.

How Bears rookie WR Luther Burden III changes offense

Even with an unorthodox number, the Bears cannot wait to get Burden onto the field. Enamored to find him available in the second round, Chicago hopes to immediately slot him into the starting lineup next to D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.

With Keenan Allen not re-signing, the Bears have an opening in the slot for Burden to potentially fill. His versatility certainly allows him to do so. Though not the veteran that Allen is, Burden's sure hands and blistering speed bring a new element to the offense Chicago previously lacked.

In a new regime and with a revamped offensive line, Caleb Williams is primed for a breakout second season. He did his best work at Oklahoma and USC, where dynamic receivers like Burden were at his disposal. Even if Burden does not post elite numbers right away, his mere presence as a downfield target and run-after-catch threat opens up options for Ben Johnson to best utilize Williams.