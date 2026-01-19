The Chicago Bears' run in the NFL playoffs ended on Sunday night, as they failed to get over the hump in the NFC Divisional Round.

They were so close to advancing to the NFC Championship Game, but they just did not do enough to beat the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field in Chicago, with Matthew Stafford and company coming away with a thrilling 20-17 win via overtime.

It looked as though the Bears were going to walk away with a win, as they needed at least a field goal to claim a ticket to the next round after forcing the Rams to punt in the first possession in overtime.

But Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams got intercepted by the Rams, who capitalized on a new possession by capping a 10-play drive with a game-winning field goal.

As expected, tears from Bears fans in the form of virtual posts started to flow on social media.

“GIRL F**K YOU HOW THE F**K DID WE LOSE TO PEOPLE WHO CANT EVEN WITHSTAND 50 DEGREE WEATHER,” said a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“What the f**k did I just watch? Whoever told Caleb to throw deep on a game-winning drive that only required a field goal to win should be FIRED!” a fan commented.

“This is why I can’t get invested in sport,” a different X user shared.

“Only complaint is why tf go for that deep shot INT instead of chipping away closer to field goal range … wild af,” another fan commented.

“We forgot how to kick field goals today for some reason. Trash play calling on 4th downs,” a comment read.

“Leaving points on the field 3 separate times early on came back to bite them,” posted a different fan.

The loss to the Rams wasted an incredible game-tying touchdown pass by Williams to tight end Cole Kmet with 18 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 17-17.

Despite the loss to Los Angeles, the Bears can still feel optimistic about their future, with head coach Ben Johnson at the helm. In Johnson's first season on the job, Chicago won 11 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and won its first playoff game since the 2010 NFL campaign.