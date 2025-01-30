The Chicago Bears won the Ben Johnson sweepstakes this offseason, as the highly-regarded Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is headed to Chicago to be the franchise's new head coach. Teams all around the NFL have been going after Johnson for a head coaching job for a few cycles now, and the Bears are rightfully thrilled with the hire.

Shortly after arriving in the Windy City, Johnson got to work putting together a very experienced staff around to help him with his first head coaching job. On Wednesday, the Bears hired former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor to come in and be the passing game coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Taylor spent the last three seasons as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator, leading a very effective unit that reached the playoffs in his first season in 2022 before the team flamed out on both sides of the ball over the last two seasons. Taylor wasn't helped by the injury to Trevor Lawrence this past season, and the unit's poor performance led to his dismissal from the team.

Taylor will work closely with the rest of the Bears' offensive staff, which included newly-hired offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Doyle was just hired to be the OC under Johnson after working for two seasons under Sean Payton as the tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos.

Of course, Johnson will still be calling the plays for the Bears and will have his fingerprints all over the offense similar to how he did with the Lions. Detroit had one of the best offenses in the league over the last few seasons with Johnson pushing the buttons, and he hopes to bring that same level of production to the Bears next season.

The Bears have also added plenty of experience on their defensive staff as they rebuild the coaching room. Former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator and head coach Dennis Allen will be the new DC in Chicago. This is a very talented Bears defense, so Allen will have plenty to work with as one of the best defensive play callers in the sport.