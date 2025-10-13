The Chicago Bears have been forced to make changes to their special teams ahead of Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. Veteran kicker Cairo Santos, who has been a steady presence for the Bears over the last several seasons, is dealing with an injury that left the team exploring other options.

Santos has been one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL, converting 84.9 percent of his field goals across 12 seasons, including a 93 percent mark in 2023. But after missing a 50-yard attempt in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, questions began to arise about his health and reliability.

The Bears, meanwhile, have been struggling to find their rhythm early in the season, dropping games despite flashes of offensive potential.

In response, Chicago signed former San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad a month ago — a move that drew mixed reactions from fans. Moody, a third-round pick out of Michigan in 2023, was released by San Francisco after a rocky season in which he hit just 24 of 34 field goal attempts.

Still, his strong leg and potential for long-range accuracy made him an intriguing insurance option for Chicago.

Now, Moody will get his chance to step in. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Bears elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and kicker Jake Moody from their practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Commanders.”

This call-up signals that Santos is unlikely to be available, at least for Week 6, giving Moody a chance to prove himself under the bright lights of prime time. The Bears are hoping his big leg can provide stability in what has been an inconsistent special teams unit so far.

Elsewhere, Chicago will also be short-handed in other areas. Tight end Colston Loveland is questionable with a hip injury, while defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has been ruled out with a knee issue, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Bears’ run defense has already been among the league’s worst, and Jarrett’s absence could make stopping Washington’s powerful rushing attack even more difficult.

As head coach Ben Johnson prepares his team for the Commanders, the Bears will be counting on Moody to deliver in clutch moments — something that could determine whether they stay competitive in a critical primetime matchup.