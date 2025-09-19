The Chicago Bears host the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 3 battle in the Windy City. The Bears are aiming to win their first game of the season in the new Ben Johnson era.

After being limited in practice all week, starting running back D'Andre Swift has been ruled as questionable for the game against the Cowboys.

“Bears RB D'Andre Swift (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas after being limited all week in practice. CBs Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring) are out.”

This is not a good sign for the Bears. Desperate for their first win, the team could be missing two of its best players. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is one of the top man-to-man corners in the NFL, has already been ruled out. In fact, Johnson could miss the entire season with his groin injury. That would be a massive blow for the defense.

They need Swift available on offense to give quarterback Caleb Williams a valuable ball carrier. On the season, Swift has 116 rush yards on 29 carries, adding one touchdown.

If Swift cannot go, running back Kyle Monangai is lined up to get a ton of reps. On his season, he has seven carries for 28 yards. He is averaging 4.0 yards per carry, which will do in this offense. No other running back has received a carry this season. Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has one carry for nine yards on a sweep, while DJ Moore has three carries for eight yards. Roschon Johnson is the third-string RB who has only appeared on special teams.

The Bears' offense has not looked good so far. They opened the season playing well against the Minnesota Vikings, but then they collapsed at the end. They also could not get it going at all against the Detroit Lions last weekend.