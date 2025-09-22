The Chicago Bears won their first game of the 2025 season, taking down the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in Week 3. In the victory, quarterback Caleb Williams showed exactly why the Bears used the No. 1 overall pick on him in 2024.

Williams completed 19-of-28 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns. It is the second time in his career that the quarterback threw for four touchdowns in a game. But Week 3 marked the first time Williams was able to operate head coach Ben Johnson's offense to near perfection.

“Near” is the keyword there as there were still some blips in the radar. Chicago ran for just 87 yards total for example. Dallas is still trying to find their identity post-Micah Parsons trade, leading to plenty of defensive instability.

That doesn't take away from what Williams was able to accomplish, however. He managed to elevate the playmakers around him, finding four different receivers on his touchdown passes. Furthermore, good quarterbacks should take advantage of inferior defensive match ups.

Those “buts” and caveats won't go away after the first Bears wins. Williams must continue to play at the top of his game while Chicago has to continuously put together winning performances. It'll be a difficult task for the franchise, but Williams and the Bears are up for it.

Caleb Williams, Bears find their rhythm

Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions was a disaster. There aren't many positives to take away from a 52-21 loss. However, the Bears' Week 1 loss against the Minnesota Vikings started off hot, the team just ran out of gas.

Chicago held a 10-6 lead at halftime and a 17-6 lead after three quarters. But with a 21-point fourth quarter, Minnesota managed to storm back and steal a 27-24 victory. Williams and the Bears did not play a complete game of football and lost the plot in the final frame.

However, against the Cowboys, that wasn't the case. Williams got the Bears out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter. Dallas battled back, winning the second quarter 11-10. But with a 24-14 advantage at the break, Chicago was able to play their brand of football.

Williams put the final nail in the coffin in the third quarter, finding DJ Moore for his final touchdown. Both teams went scoreless in the fourth with the Bears punting twice. Maybe they could've added even more gas to the fire, but with the defense recording two interceptions, Chicago was able to coast to victory.

Not every game will see the Bears holding a 17 point advantage entering the fourth quarter. But Chicago had that lead due to their consistent level of play. They attacked when they needed to and played more conservatively with the lead in hand. Overall, they followed the blueprint for success coming off of a brutal loss.

It'll be up to Johnson to continue scheming the offense on a weekly basis. But as Williams and company continue to grow and adapt into the system, there will be only more offensive highlights to come.

Bears built for this

Part of the reason Chicago's first two weeks felt so dreadful was due to the hype around the franchise entering the season. Johnson was expected to elevate Williams to his No. 1 pick heights. It may have taken some time, but it looks like the quarterback is starting to understand what Johnson has put in front of him.

The Bears' entire season, and foreseeable future, will be dictated by the chemistry between Johnson and Williams. If the quarterback finds his season, Chicago will succeed. If not, things will look a lot more like Weeks 1 and 2. Still, it's hard not to get excited about the pairing after their Week 3 performance. The head coach and quarterback certainly understood the importance of the win.

Chicago Bears locker room after defeating the Cowboys. Ben Johnson's first win as the head coach. I'm hyped!!! pic.twitter.com/pFnQscbex9 — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) September 21, 2025

But alongside bringing in a new head coach, the Bears spent all offseason building around Williams. They traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing Drew Dalman in free agency. Against the Cowboys, Williams wasn't sacked a single time.

The Bears also give their quarterback some new weapons in rookies Burden and Colston Loveland. Chicago already had a solid trio in place with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet. Clearly, Williams is able to spread the ball around, completing passes to eight different players against the Cowboys. If the offense is clicking, it'll be hard to stop all of Chicago's passing weapons.

Ultimately though, it'll be up to Williams. He'll have his next opportunity to prove himself in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But after his coming out party against the Cowboys, Bears fans should expect more of the same as Williams continues his sophomore campaign.