When the Chicago Bears drafted Luther Burden III in the NFL Draft, head coach Ben Johnson was excited. However, one of Johnson's former players, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, feels the same way.

In an ESPN article, the head coach detailed a text message he received from Williams following the selection.

“You got a dog just like me,” Williams told Johnson.

Although the Bears have quality receivers like Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, adding Burden to the mix is exactly what the head coach hoped for.

After all, he was one of the top receivers in the country. Burden's ability after the catch (his 1,080 yards are the fifth most in FBS since 2023) jumped off the page and felt like a perfect fit for Johnson's offense.

The ESPN article also mentioned that Johnson saw Burden as “a playmaker waiting to happen”, which was a dream for the first-year head coach.

Still, the affirmation from Williams is a major bonus. Not to mention that the Lions star is one of the most dynamic players in the league. In 2024, he had his first 1,000+ yard season and had 17.3 yards per reception.

Someone like Burden could have a striking resemblance to the former Alabama football wide receiver.

Ben Johnson's selection of Luther Burden has Bears fans hyped

Johnson's offense and his stamp on the franchise continue to grow. For the first-time head coach, he understands what works and will do whatever it takes to get it.

Landing Burden was a bit of a shock to the Bears. Some folks were surprised, considering that the weapons around Caleb Williams are quite good.

However, the opportunity to land talent like that is something that can't be undermined. Furthermore, having a now-division rival saying that a rookie receiver is elite is encouraging.

For Chicago, they will hope to continue the growing hype surrounding them this offseason. No matter what, Burden could truly be a burden for opposing teams to deal with.