Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is fired up about the narrative about his new team. The Bears are the only franchise never to have a quarterback who's thrown for more than 4,000 yards. However, general manager Ryan Poles's moves this offseason centered on getting the best out of 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. The offensive line has been fully rebuilt, more wideout options have been added, and the Bears now have a head coach who is one of the brightest young offensive minds in the NFL.

Johnson is ready to embrace this opportunity and change the public's perception of this historic franchise. When asked about the Bears' label of being a graveyard for quarterbacks, the first-year head coach gave a perfect response.

“I love it, I love it. I love the opportunity to come in and change that narrative. That’s where great stories are written, so we’re looking to write a new chapter here with the 2025 Chicago Bears, and we’re looking forward to the future.”

The Bears come into 2025 with expectations to break their playoff drought

Chicago has not made the postseason since 2020 and has struggled for consistency this century. The last time the franchise made back-to-back postseasons was in 2005 and 2006, and there have been several playoff droughts since. Ben Johnson is looking to gradually build the Bears into a consistent contender soon. Of course, it won't be easy in a loaded NFC North. The other three franchises all made the playoffs in 2024 and have fantastic head coaches at the helm.

In addition, the 2025 schedule is among the hardest in the league. The two divisions Chicago will be matched up against are the NFC East and the AFC North. Therefore, the Bears have matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers to look forward to, meaning there are very few predictable wins on the schedule. Still, this group has the talent to make a run at a playoff berth.

The season will largely revolve around how Caleb Williams develops in Year 2. The former Heisman Trophy winner showcased his high ceiling numerous times during the 2024 season, and now he has an offensive-minded head coach to hone that talent. Overall, the Bears finally look to be trending in the right direction. Ben Johnson might go through some growing pains in Year 1, but there's a reason why he was one of the most coveted candidates on the market. The former Lions offensive coordinator has the creativity, mentality, and now maybe even the roster to elevate this franchise back up the NFC North ladder.