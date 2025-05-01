May 1, 2025 at 4:41 PM ET

The Chicago Bears did what they could to draft RB Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State, but to no avail. Instead, he was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 6th overall pick.

Now searching for a top-tier RB, the Bears are working tirelessly to sign Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb, per Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire.

Chubb has played for the Browns since being drafted out of the University of Georgia in 2018. He has become the team's most reliable rusher and consistently led the Browns in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Chubb holds the franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns (56) and has rushed for over 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. He is also a four-time Pro-Bowler.

The Browns drafted two rushers Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, leaving Chubb's position in a precarious state. The hint that the Bears were seeking Chubb's talents after not landing Jeanty was in the ether almost immediately following the draft.

Given that the Bears are reassessing their priorities, there is space for a Nick Chubb to come in and contribute.

Nick Chubb could boost the Bears' running game

If the Bears were lucky, Chubb would be a significant asset. The running game is one area where the Bears need to improve.

There were numerous times in which the opposing defense squelched the Bears' ability to run at the outset. Thereby forcing QB Caleb Williams to throw the ball.

New coach Ben Johnson has specifically emphasized a more athletic offensive line that can move more efficiently to block and create space.

That alone would be ideal for someone with the caliber of Chubb. Chubb can also bring an element of explosiveness that can be coupled with the dynamism of Bears' RB D'Andre Swift.

Chubb and Swift have the potential to be a dynamic duo in the backfield.