The Chicago Bears are having one of the best offseasons of any NFL team. Chicago has made some impressive strides forward over the past few months. They've hired former Lions OC Ben Johnson as their next head coach. Chicago also made a number of exciting moves during NFL free agency to add talent.

The Bears remade the interior of their offensive line through a pair of trades and one free agency signing. Chicago also added a few players, like Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett, who should add depth on their defensive line.

These improvements already have the Bears looking like a much improved unit in 2025. They'll get even better after the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bears have seven selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall pick. Four of those picks are in the top 100 selections, which makes this a golden opportunity for the Bears to add even more potential starters.

But who might the Bears go after in the draft?

Below we will explore who the Bears may select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to a seven-round mock from the PFN simulator.

T Armand Membou – Missouri – 10th overall

The Bears continue to add to their offensive line by drafting Membou in the first round.

Chicago would have loved for LSU's Will Campbell to be available. Unfortunately, in this scenario Campbell went off the board at fifth overall to the Jaguars.

Membou is a powerful right tackle who could slide inside to guard at the NFL level. The Bears reinforced the interior of their o-line in free agency, so Membou would most likely be a tackle in Chicago.

Membou would immediately compete with Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright for one of Chicago's tackle spots. Wright has already been repping at right tackle, so it wouldn't surprise me to see the Bears move Membou to left tackle.

He could sit behind Braxton Jones in 2025 and adjust to his new position.

Membou has been linked to the Bears before, so this pick would not be too surprising in real life.

Solid move by the Bears to shore up the offensive line.

RB Omarion Hampton – North Carolina – 39th overall

Hampton would be an excellent pick by the Bears.

Some NFL draft analysts have compared Hampton to Jahmyr Gibbs, insofar as he is the second best running back prospect behind a generational talent. Hampton had an incredible 2024 season and impressed at the NFL Combine. In fact, Hampton may even be drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

That is part of what makes this pick such a steal for Chicago.

The Bears could desperately use some help at the RB position. D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson are currently at the top of Chicago's depth chart.

Swift may not be an every down starter, but he is a capable change-of-pace back who could work well in a tandem with Hampton.

This pick would pay off for the Bears right away.

LB Chris Paul Jr. – Ole Miss – 41st overall

The Bears land a defensive starter in Chris Paul Jr.

Paul is a talented off-ball linebacker who could step in and play alongside Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards early in his career. Chicago is currently expected to turn to Noah Sewell at strong-side linebacker, so adding a player like Paul is a big upgrade.

Paul excels at play recognition and rarely missing tackles. He also has enough coverage skills to go man-to-man with tight ends and running backs.

The second-round draft capital does feel a little rich for me. However, the Bears won't complain if Paul turns into the player they hope he will.

S Kevin Winston Jr. – Penn State – 72nd overall

This would be a fascinating pick for the Bears in the third round.

Winston has NFL side and plenty of traits that scouts love to see. However, he suffered a season-ending injury in 2024 that could creep into the 2025 season.

Winston is a great tackler and is strong enough to play against tight ends in coverage and not get bullied.

The Bears already have Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III at safety, who I would imagine continue to start in 2025.

Chicago would likely sit Winston for the entirety of his rookie season to let him rehab and learn the NFL game from the bench.

T Jack Nelson – Wisconsin – 148th overall

The Bears add another tackle in Jack Nelson.

Nelson was a four-year starter at left tackle with the Badgers. He is a durable player who excels at run blocking, but who could improve in pass protection.

The Bears already added Membou in the first round, so it is hard to see Nelson's path to a starting role.

However, Ben Johnson may wish to deploy Nelson as a move blocker in a similar role to what Dan Skipper does for the Lions.

RB Jo'Quavious Marks – USC – 233rd overall

Chicago used its last two picks in the draft on running backs, this time adding USC's Jo'Quavious “Woody” Marks.

Marks is similar to current Bears RB D'Andre Swift in a few ways. He does not have the necessary vision or contact balance to win a starting job in the NFL. However, he is a capable pass catcher and can create some good yardage on the ground when a play is blocked up well for him.

Chicago's depth chart at the RB position is getting a little stacked. Omarion Hampton and Roschon Johnson provide plenty of power for the Bears, and Swift already has change-of-pace duties covered.

Unfortunately, that means that Marks is a long shot to make the roster.

RB Trevor Etienne – Georgia – 240th overall

Etienne faces the same problem that Marks does.

Etienne is essentially the same type of player as his brother Travis. However, his super power is his vision instead of his athleticism. He is capable of becoming a three-down back in the NFL, but he comes with question marks.

Etienne was arrested for DUI before the 2024 season. This off-field situation could cause some NFL teams to question Etienne's reliability.

Ultimately, the best-case scenario for Etienne is winning the role currently held by Travis Homer. If he can't beat Homer in a training camp battle, Etienne won't make the final roster.