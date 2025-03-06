The Chicago Bears made some interesting free-agent and trade acquisitions this week. For instance, the Bears traded for All-Pro offensive guard, Joe Thuney.

It was a move that not many were expecting. As a result, it's forced Chicago to change some of their strategy. Luckily, they took on Thuney's contract and didn't have to sign him to his unique contract.

Because of this, the Bears have the cap space and flexibility. They can pursue someone like All-Pro center Drew Dalman and a marquee player for the defensive line.

Perhaps, they can land a tackle Milton Williams or defensive end Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts end Dayo Odeyingbo. Maybe, they can bring back a former face to the team, defensive end Khalil Mack.

Still, whoever they bring in will be huge for Montez Sweat. The latter came in from the Washington Commanders midway through the 2023 season and matched his former team in sacks.

That's an impressive accomplishment. However, 2024 was one to forget for Sweat. He had 5.5 sacks, nearly half of what he had in 2024. Regardless, the Bears' cap space can improve the defensive line and other areas.

The Bears can pivot to a defensive player in free agency

Luckily, the negotiating window opens for NFL teams on Monday. They can depict who they want to pursue. After immediately upgrading the offensive line, the Bears might shift the focus to defense.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune detailed what he thinks the franchise might do once Monday comes.

“One player personnel director for another team predicted the two trades for offensive linemen might signal that the Bears are pivoting to the defensive line as the free-agent negotiating window opens Monday,” Biggs said. “In an ideal world, they would get a player who is on the right side of 30 and is entering his second contract and the prime years of his career.”

Some of those players would include Sweat and even Mack. While the latter is 34, he still proved to be a dominant force. The statistics aren't what they were, but he would contribute to winning football.

He understands the Bears culture better than most. Still, it's only the negotiating window that is open. There might be a player that falls in their lap without them realizing it.

The Bears trading for Thuney makes signing a defensive lineman more attainable.

Either way, the Bears would like to aim for a defensive lineman who is en route with quarterback Caleb Williams and that age group.