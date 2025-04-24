The Chicago Bears have dominated the 2025 NFL offseason so far. Chicago added Ben Johnson as head coach and made a series of trades to upgrade their offensive line. Now the Bears have a chance to get even better during the 2025 NFL Draft. One NFL analyst believes the Bears will add a talented offensive playmaker in the first round.

ESPN's Field Yates believes that the Bears will select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 10th overall pick.

“After the Bears acquired three starting offensive linemen in free agency, their draft board opened up. They could go back to the OL well and keep adding. They could draft a pass rusher. Or they could take the best player available. This pick would fall into the final category, as Warren is my seventh-ranked prospect,” Yates wrote on Thursday. “People I've spoken to around the NFL are already imagining the creative offensive wrinkles that new coach Ben Johnson could think up for Warren, who is terrific with the football in his hands.”

Johnson has already proven that he can work wonders with a sure-handed tight end. He used Sam LaPorta extremely well with the Lions over the past two seasons. It stands to reason that he may want a similar weapon in Chicago.

Mel Kiper agreed with Yates' pick of Warren to the Bears.

Kiper also presented a few additional scenarios that could play out for Chicago.

“This is a fun pick. If Warren is there, I'm betting Chicago jumps at the opportunity to draft him. But don't discount Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams or even Graham if he's still available. I've also heard the Bears would like to trade down if the right player isn't there for them at No. 10.”

Could Tyler Warren play the Sam LaPorta role in the Bears offense?

Yates and Kiper are not the only ones who see the value in the Bears drafting Tyler Warren.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin also made the comparison between Warren and LaPorta in a recent article.

“A tight end as versatile as Warren could be for the Bears, what Sam LaPorta was for Ben Johnson's Detroit offenses. The Penn State standout caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and had 12 total touchdowns as a senior,” Cronin wrote.”Adding a versatile weapon to the passing game and a player who has demonstrated the willingness to block in the running game (Penn State had two 1,000-yard rushers on its run to the College Football Playoff) would be a major addition and benefit Caleb Williams' growth in Year 2.”

The only issue is Warren potentially being drafted before the 10th overall pick. The New York Jets are a prime candidate to select Warren at the seventh overall pick.

If Warren falls past the Jets, the Bears could be jumping with joy.