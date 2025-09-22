Quarterback Caleb Williams helped the Chicago Bears earn their first win of the Ben Johnson era in Week 3. He also gave fans in the city of Chicago access to an order of free hot dogs.

Before the Bears took on the Cowboys, The Wieners Circle, a hot dog stand in Chicago, posted on X, formerly Twitter that if Williams threw for four touchdowns, everyone would get free hot dogs. Well, Williams followed through, and now the Wieners Circle must pay up.

Chicago's quarterback is still basking in the glow of his team's Week 3 win. But he did take some time to acknowledge the pre-game hot dog wager, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“Congrats everybody, you got your free hot hogs,” Williams said while laughing.

What is no joking matter is how Williams performed against the Cowboys. Overall, he completed 19-28 passes for 298 yards and no interceptions, alongside his four touchdowns passes. It his the highest total of passing yards Williams has thrown for since Week 15 of his rookie season. Furthermore, it marked the second time in his young campaign in which he threw for four touchdowns in a game.

He was able to slice and dice Dallas' defense all over the field in Chicago's 31-14 victory. Williams opened up the scoring with a 35-yard shot to Rome Odunze. Then he really showed off his arm strength with a 65-yard missile to Luther Burden on a flea flicker.

The Cowboys managed to tie things up at 14 with eight minutes left in the second quarter. But a 10-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Cole Kmet gave the Bears all the momentum back. His four-yard TD pass to DJ Moore to end the frame put the final nail in the coffin.

Williams needs to have much more than one strong week for fans to fully believe in his pairing with Johnson. However, they certainly won't be complaining about his Week 3 performance. Or the free hot dogs.