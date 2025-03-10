The Cincinnati Bengals addressed a defensive line move Monday amid Trey Hendrickson demanding a trade. Cincy is adding trench help via NFL free agency as the All-Pro edge rusher wants out.

The Bengals are signing former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman T.J. Slaton, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Slaton's contract is for two years and worth $15.1 million, Pelissero adds.

The 27-year-old Slaton played his first four NFL seasons with the Packers. He's played in all 17 games each year for Green Bay.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder collected 134 career tackles. That includes 67 solo stops. He also produced four pass deflections and two career sacks. Slaton is expected to plug the middle for the Bengals' interior defensive line. Cincinnati brings in Slaton during a time the Bengals made another interior DL signing. The Bengals brought back BJ Hill on Monday via a three-year, $33 million contract.

But again, Cincy is delivering this move as Hendrickson seeks a trade deal.

Why Trey Hendrickson wants out of Bengals

The Bengals granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade Thursday. The 2024 Pro Bowler originally wanted a new contract featuring guaranteed money from the Bengals back in February.

But the Bengals never met his demands. Hendrickson will be a name to watch in the trade market. The Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders rise as early fits. He's fresh off a 17.5-sack season, which makes him attractable in the trade market.

Furthermore, the Cleveland Browns resigning Myles Garrett now makes Hendrickson one of the more in-demand pass rushers for free agency.

Cincinnati isn't just dealing with Hendrickson wanting out. Veteran wide receiver Tee Higgins is heading into free agency for the second year in a row. Only this time he's not on a franchise tag.

The Bengals have turned to addressing the middle of the defense first during the first week of free agency. The Hill and Slaton signings come during the legal tampering period.