The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of work to do this offseason. Cincinnati is working on a few key contract extensions, including one for superstar Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals also need to rebuild their defense after a poor performance in 2024. Cincinnati got that project started on the right foot by re-signing a key defensive contributor.

The Bengals have re-signed defensive tackle BJ Hill according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Hill gets a three-year deal worth $33 million.

This is a huge move for the Bengals. Cincinnati's defensive interior struggled mightily in 2024, feeling the loss of veteran D.J. Reader who signed with the Lions last spring.

The Bengals currently have Hill and third-round rookie McKinnley Jackson as their projected starters at defensive tackle. They also have Kris Jenkins Jr. as depth at the position.

Hill is the only known commodity of the group. Keeping Hill means stability for at least one starting spot on the defensive line.

Hill began his career with the Giants before coming to the Bengals in 2021. Oddly enough, Hill signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Cincinnati in 2022. The Bengals ended up paying him a very similar contract as a result of inflation and his increased age.

Hill has started 50 games for the Bengals over the last four seasons. He has racked up 16 sacks and 53 quarterback hits during his tenure with the Bengals.

Will Bengals continue adding to their defensive line this offseason?

Cincinnati's defensive line could look a lot different this fall.

In fact, BJ Hill could end up being the only returning starter on the d-line from the 2024 season.

The Bengals have already lost Sam Hubbard, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. His retirement did save the Bengals $9.5 million in cap space, but it also leaves a huge vacancy at defensive end.

There's also the Trey Hendrickson situation. Hendrickson requested a trade during the 2024 season but ultimately decided to stay in Cincinnati. Now he is seeking a new contract, and things are not going well.

Cincinnati gave Hendrickson permission to seek a trade on Thursday, signaling that he may be on his way out. It should be no surprise then that his contract negotiations with the Bengals are rumored to not be going well.

If they do end up trading Hendrickson too, then Hill will be the only proven part of Cincinnati's defensive line.

Hopefully the Bengals do whatever it takes to rebuild their defense this offseason, starting with the d-line.