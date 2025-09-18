The Cincinnati Bengals have some dynamic wide receivers on the team with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but before they were on the team, there was Chad Johnson. He was quick on his feet, and he felt like he had his matchup beat every time. He also had fun playing the game, and he still has that same joy in his spirit.

An interview resurfaced in which Johnson was talking to former head coach Hue Jackson about how he used to call him at two in the morning and say that he's open. Johnson found that interview and reposted it on social media, saying, “Fun Fact: I still call Zac Taylor & tell him I’m open & hang up.”

It would not be a surprise if Johnson did this, because from his personality, he's still a jokester. As a wide receiver, it might feel normal to think you're always open, regardless of whether someone is actually guarding you or not. For Johnson, it didn't matter to him, and you can tell by his accolades, being selected to six Pro Bowls, while also earning All-Pro First Team selections in 2005 and 2006.

In fact, Johnson probably still thinks he can go out and play football at a high level despite being retired for some time.

Zac Taylor has to figure out QB situation for Bengals

Besides Johnson calling Taylor at two in the morning, saying that he's open, the Bengals' head coach has bigger fish to fry at the moment. Joe Burrow recently had surgery after suffering turf toe in their latest game, and he's supposed to be out for at least three months. Now, the Bengals will have to roll with Jake Browning as the starting quarterback, or they could find someone else.

Though some think that Burrow could possibly be out for the season, Taylor has some faith that he will return, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

“Bengals HC Zac Taylor says he has not shut the door on a return for Burrow this season but does not have any timeline updates and doesn’t have the surgery date as of yet (said it may have been decided this morning),” Dehner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hopefully, the Bengals are able to stay afloat while Burrow is sidelined, so there's still something to fight for when he returns, whenever that will be.