The Cincinnati Bengals finally got off to a hot 2-0 start in 2025. But everything changed with Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury that will sideline him at least three months. Now the Bengals have to do their best to survive until Burrow (hopefully) returns to the field. The coaching staff is already optimistic that it could happen.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday that he has not shut the door on a Joe Burrow return this season, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

Despite the optimism, Taylor did not have any timeline updates. He also did not know when Burrow's surgery date is, though he noted it could have been decided this morning.

Cincinnati will turn to backup quarterback Jake Browning to lead the team. Browning played well in relief of Burrow, throwing for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions against Jacksonville.

The Bengals also made a number of roster moves to add insurance at the position.

They elevated Brett Rypien from the practice squad. Cincinnati also added Mike White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad.

Hopefully the Bengals can position themselves for a trip to the playoffs in case Burrow does return in 2025.

Do Bengals really have best backup quarterback situation in the NFL?

The Bengals seem to believe that they're the best team to survive an injury to their franchise quarterback.

ESPN's Dan Graziano explained that Cincinnati views their backup situation as the best in the NFL.

“The Bengals believe in Jake Browning's ability to operate their offense and win games,” Graziano wrote. “They cite the work he did over the second half of the 2023 season when Burrow went down because of a wrist injury. They went 4-3 in games Browning started, and he's now in his fifth season in their system, knows the offense well and has more experience than he had then.”

The Falcons spring to mind as one team that might disagree. After all, Kirk Cousins is an extremely well paid backup quarterback with plenty of starting experience.

Regardless, Cincinnati will have a chance to prove that their backup is superior on Sunday.

The Bengals take on the Vikings in Week 3, who are expected to start Carson Wentz in place of an injured JJ McCarthy.

It will be fascinating to see if Browning can win this weekend's backup quarterback duel.