The Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) will go head-to-head with the Detroit Lions (3-1) in Week 5, staring down a fork in the road for their 2025 season, as the latest injury report cuts both ways.

Tight end Noah Fant, who suffered a concussion during the Cincinnati Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, returned to full practice participation on Thursday (h/t Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated). After being listed as limited on Wednesday’s estimate, Fant’s clearance for a full workload strongly suggests he will be available Sunday. Through three games this season, Fant has logged 12 receptions on 14 targets for 80 yards and one touchdown. His presence could provide a much-needed boost to an offense that has managed just 13 total points in its last two outings.

On the other hand, defensive end Shemar Stewart appears unlikely to suit up. Stewart has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 2’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and has yet to practice since. Head coach Zac Taylor had hinted at the possibility of Stewart returning, but with no practice participation this week, his availability against Detroit looks bleak. Stewart also missed the Week 3 game against the Vikings and the Week 4 blowout 28-3 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Bengals’ other injury concerns include wide receiver Charlie Jones, who has not practiced this week due to an Achilles injury and is trending toward being unavailable. Backup center Matt Lee was limited with a knee issue, while B.J. Hill and Dax Hill received rest days.

Meanwhile, the Lions also have their fair share of health problems. Linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), and running back Sione Vaki all missed their second straight practice, placing their Week 5 status in doubt. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey, however, cleared concussion protocol and returned to full practice.

Cincinnati heads into the matchup reeling. A promising 2-0 start has turned into back-to-back losses, coinciding with franchise quarterback Joe Burrow’s absence following early-season surgery for a Grade 3 turf toe injury. Backup Jake Browning has taken over, but has been underwhelming.

Over the past two games, Browning has thrown for just 265 yards on 63.5% completion with one touchdown and two interceptions. Overall, the Bengals’ offense ranks last in rushing, averaging 50 yards per game, and has an average of 3.5 yards per play over the past two weeks. Additionally, they lead the NFL in giveaways with eight.

Defensively, Cincinnati is surrendering nearly 30 points and 400 yards per game. The Bengals rank 31st in first-half points allowed (20.5) but tighten up in the second half, giving up just 9.3 points (tied for seventh-best).

Fresh off a three-game heater that ended with a 34-10 thumping of the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, Detroit looks to keep the ball rolling. Still, when it comes to facing the Bengals, the Lions have been snakebit, dropping seven in a row since their last win way back in 1992.