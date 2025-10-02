As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase delivered a message of urgency following a lopsided loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Speaking at his Thursday press conference, Chase emphasized the importance of channeling frustration into effort and intensity. His remarks were captured in a video shared by Mike Petraglia of CLNS Cincy on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t mind when players get mad. I don’t mind that because that means they care at the end of the day, you know what I’m saying? I want guys to play with passion, I want them to play with anger, you know what I’m saying? Because you never know how guys might respond. I told my guys that recently after the game… I just want them to play with a little more fire and anger,” Chase said.

Ja’Marr Chase urges fire ahead of Week 5 after Bengals’ blowout loss to Broncos

The Bengals, now 2-2, have dropped consecutive games in blowout fashion. After falling 48-10 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, they managed only a field goal in a 28-3 defeat to Denver.

Cincinnati’s struggles trace back to quarterback Joe Burrow’s absence. Burrow has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 3 turf toe injury during a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jake Browning has stepped in under center, but the offense has stalled. Browning has totaled 506 yards across three games, completing 64.3 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and five interceptions. His passer rating sits at 67.9.

Chase has also felt the impact of the quarterback change. The Pro Bowl receiver finished with just 23 yards on five catches in Week 4 and 50 yards on five receptions in Week 3. He opened the season with 26 yards on two catches against the Cleveland Browns before recording 165 yards and a touchdown on 14 receptions in Week 2 — his lone standout performance so far.

The Bengals’ offensive challenges have raised questions about whether the team can maintain pace in the AFC North until Burrow returns. Chase’s call for “fire and anger” comes at a critical juncture, with Cincinnati attempting to avoid a third straight defeat.

The Bengals will host the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.