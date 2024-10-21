The Cincinnati Bengals got some positive news about Geno Stone after he went down with a scary injury in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. What was once looked at as a serious injury doesn't seem to be as bad, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Bengals safety Geno Stone, who was carted off with an aircast on Sunday, avoided a serious injury, and my understanding is there's no fracture. What initially appeared to be significant is now considered ‘week-to-week' at worst,” Schultz tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Stone noted that he injured his shin after colliding with Vonn Bell during the game. When asked if he would play against the Philadelphia Eagles, Stone said if it was up to him, he wouldn't miss any games.

Bengals win in Cleveland for first time since 2017

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) leaves the game in an air cast after he was injured in the 2nd half during NFL Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland October 20, 2024.
© Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For the first time since 2017, the Bengals were able to get a win in Cleveland, and after the game, Joe Burrow had a simple reaction to the win.

“Defense stepped up today. We made plays when we needed to, big win for the Bengals,” Burrow said.

Burrow finished the game with 181 passing yards and two touchdowns in the 21-14 win. It wasn't great in the first half, but two touchdowns in the third quarter helped the Bengals pull away. The Bengals are now 3-4 and on a two-game winning streak, and their playoff hopes seem to still be alive.

They'll face a tough test in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it looks like they're finally clicking on both sides of the ball. The offense is still trying to stay consistent, and the true potential of this team has come out every once in a while, but if they can string a couple of more good games together, they may be heading in the right direction for the rest of the season.

